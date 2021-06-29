Mona Faye Meier, age 71, passed away unexpectedly in her home on June 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was born August 6, 1949 to the late Burnett and Bernetta (Morrison) Sturm. She was a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs and was a current member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Duane Meier; her children, Duane Meier and Dawnell (Meier) Holland; and her sister, Diane Sturm. She is survived by her grandchildren, Courtney Holland, Harley and Trisha Meier, Mikayla and Josh Anderson, Brandy and Austin Steinkuehler, Nikki and Josh Maguire, Cody and Denise Pester; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Roger and Gayle Sturm; sisters, Denise Jones, Gloria and Kevin Cutkomp, and Cheryl Sturm. Visitation Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5 to 7pm at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral Service Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.