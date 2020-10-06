Nadine Amanda Mahan, 100 of Woodbine, Iowa died on October 2, 2020, at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine, Iowa. She was born on May 20, 1920, to August and Lela (Kirchoff) Heu winkel, east of Council Bluffs, Iowa. She grew up and received her schooling in that area. On May 19, 1946, Nadine was united in marriage to Virgil Mahan. The couple farmed in the Council Bluffs area until 1952 when they moved to a farm east of Woodbine. In 1985 they retired and moved to town. Nadine was a very active member of the First Christian Church in Woodbine and was a member of the HHH Club. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil Mahan on November 8, 2002; brother, Harold Heu winkel; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Raes; and sons-in-law, John Winchell and Larry Tiffey. She is survived by her children, Deanna (David) Ganzhorn of Woodbine, Lynel Tiffey of Council Bluffs, Donna (Bob) Long of Omaha, Patti (David) Stevens of Woodbine, and David (Tracey) Mahan of Mesa, Arizona. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, October 7th at the Woodbine Christian Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.