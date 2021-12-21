Dear Nadine, Us girls we will miss you so very much. You were always so kind and generous. I remember coming over and showing you our first child's ultrasounds and visiting throughout the pregnancy. You would constantly try to give me money and I would try to give it back to you. You would refuse so I would shove it back in your purse or down in the couch for you to find ahaha. Such a kind soul and good memories.

Kimberly Thomas Family December 21, 2021