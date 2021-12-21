Nadine Patricia Thomas, age 71, passed away at Jennie Edmundson Hospital December 19, 2021. She was born February 26, 1950, to Albert and Gladys (Thompson) Kellar in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Nadine enjoyed God, family and friends! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Thomas; brother, Allyn Kellar. Nadine is survived by children, Kimberly (Francis) Rhodd and Kenneth Dale Thomas II; siblings, Nancy (Bill) Miller, Albert Jr. (Joyce) Kellar, Linda Fry, Lucinda (Doug) Clark; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Open Door Baptist Church on Thursday, December 23, 2021. A short informal service will take place during the visitation at 5:00 p.m., this service will be conducted by the pastoral staff of Open Door Baptist Church. Open Door Baptist Church is located at 2701 Ave N, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 21, 2021.