Nadine Thomas
Nadine Patricia Thomas, age 71, passed away at Jennie Edmundson Hospital December 19, 2021. She was born February 26, 1950, to Albert and Gladys (Thompson) Kellar in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Nadine enjoyed God, family and friends! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Thomas; brother, Allyn Kellar. Nadine is survived by children, Kimberly (Francis) Rhodd and Kenneth Dale Thomas II; siblings, Nancy (Bill) Miller, Albert Jr. (Joyce) Kellar, Linda Fry, Lucinda (Doug) Clark; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; family and friends. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Open Door Baptist Church on Thursday, December 23, 2021. A short informal service will take place during the visitation at 5:00 p.m., this service will be conducted by the pastoral staff of Open Door Baptist Church. Open Door Baptist Church is located at 2701 Ave N, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is a late posting but still wanted to post. Kim- your mom was a very sweet lady. I always enjoyed seeing her at school or at the Y. Prayers with you always.
Jill Fischer
Friend
January 4, 2022
We were so sorry to hear about Nadine. She was a co-worker at IWCC and a wonderful friend. Our deepest sympathy to all of your family. Ginny Nickles and Bob DeBoer
Ginny Nickles
December 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss Aunt Nancy, Linda and families. She will me missed, but live on in your hearts always.
Julie Warren Nowak
Family
December 23, 2021
Kim and family! We are so so sorry of the passing of Mom..she always was good to us , as you too when we needed it..we loved your mother, she had a kind soul..may she RIP!!! Our sincere condolences to you and your family!! Hugs...
Christy Rogers,( Griffith) Joe, Lindsey
Friend
December 23, 2021
Dear Nadine, Us girls we will miss you so very much. You were always so kind and generous. I remember coming over and showing you our first child's ultrasounds and visiting throughout the pregnancy. You would constantly try to give me money and I would try to give it back to you. You would refuse so I would shove it back in your purse or down in the couch for you to find ahaha. Such a kind soul and good memories.
Kimberly Thomas
Family
December 21, 2021
Words cannot express the loss of my dear friend who was like a sister to me. A sweeter, more loving, generous and kind soul will be hard to find. I will miss our daily calls, lunches, trips to Dollar Tree and thrift stores and our Scrabble games, but I know that you are happy with your beloved Dale and your Heavenly Father. God bless you, sweet friend.
Kathleen S. Mindrup
December 21, 2021
I enjoyed visiting Nadine and having coffee with her , Nadine always had a place at her table for me and enjoyed the cherry cheesecake id bring for her. You will be missed Nadine , RIP. PRAYERS GO OUT TO LIL DALE AND KIM
Tracy Edison
Family
December 21, 2021
She is in Heaven now, she was a very religious woman. She was always kind, caring and friendly to all. I've known her my whole life and she will be missed. My condolences to the family she may be gone, but not forgotten.
Cyndee Magers
Friend
December 21, 2021
She would make Randy have tea with her even though he didn't like tea! Enjoyed her company! Sweet lady with a amazing heart!!
Jodi and Randy Magers
Friend
December 21, 2021
Kim and Francis I'm so sorry to hear about the passing of your mom, I loved that women, I'm going to miss hearing her read the scriptures to me every time I came over, I think now I'll read them myself, I think that would make her happy. MIKE and TERESA.
Jonathan M Elder
December 20, 2021
