Nancy Ann Palmer-Nightser, age 73, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, in Oakland, Iowa. Born in Audubon County, Iowa, on January 17, 1947 to the late Bertel and Ruth (Crandall) Sorensen. She attended Audubon Elementary School in Audubon, Iowa, before moving with her parents to Council Bluffs where she attended Thomas Jefferson High School. Nancy was an active member of an antique car club and enjoyed traveling. She was owner and manager of Dale and Nancy's Restaurant in the Omaha-Council Bluffs area. She is preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Sorensen; her parents; husbands, Gary Palmer and Dale Nightser. She is survived by her brother, Jimmey Sorensen (JoAnn) of Council Bluffs; a very special niece, Dawn McPherson; other nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date in Buffalo, Missouri.