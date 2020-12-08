Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Ann Bird
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Nancy Ann Bird, age 62, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away December 5, 2020 at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine, Iowa. Nancy was born November 16, 1958 in Council Bluffs. She was preceded in death by mother, Ruth Arrick; father, Emmett Arrick; brother, Jesse Arrick; sister, Linda Arrick, and grandparents. Nancy is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Stephanie and LaceyJae; 4 grandchildren, Harley, Cooper, Wyatt, and Waverly; sister, Jan Arrick; brother, Randy Arrick and sister-in-law, Jennifer Hemmingson. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment Valley View Cemetery, Persia, Iowa. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Dec
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to here of Nancy´s passing. Sending sympathy and prayers to all her family.
Nancy (Weihs) Braunersither
December 8, 2020
We went back since junior high. Alot of story's can be told. Rest in peace Nancy. Was great talking to you the last few years. You'll be missed. Love ya
Cynthia Compton
December 8, 2020
Sending my cousins much love during this time.
William Arrick
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results