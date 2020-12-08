Nancy Ann Bird, age 62, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away December 5, 2020 at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine, Iowa. Nancy was born November 16, 1958 in Council Bluffs. She was preceded in death by mother, Ruth Arrick; father, Emmett Arrick; brother, Jesse Arrick; sister, Linda Arrick, and grandparents. Nancy is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Stephanie and LaceyJae; 4 grandchildren, Harley, Cooper, Wyatt, and Waverly; sister, Jan Arrick; brother, Randy Arrick and sister-in-law, Jennifer Hemmingson. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment Valley View Cemetery, Persia, Iowa. The family will direct memorial contributions.