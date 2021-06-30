Nancy Ann (Schirm) Blum, age 61 of Bennington, Nebraska, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 3 p.m., at the Walnut Community Center in Walnut, Iowa. A visitation with family present will be held the night before, July 1, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, Iowa. Survivors include her husband Jeff Blum of Bennington, Nebraska; daughter Alison Blum of Bennington, Nebraska; siblings Cindy Young of Mission Viejo, California; Neal (Pam) Schirm of Walnut, Iowa; foreign exchange sister Conchi Madsen of Cincinnati, Ohio; other family and many, many friends.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 30, 2021.