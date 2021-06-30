Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Blum
FUNERAL HOME
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
1304 9Th St
Harlan, IA
Nancy Ann (Schirm) Blum, age 61 of Bennington, Nebraska, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 3 p.m., at the Walnut Community Center in Walnut, Iowa. A visitation with family present will be held the night before, July 1, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca, Iowa. Survivors include her husband Jeff Blum of Bennington, Nebraska; daughter Alison Blum of Bennington, Nebraska; siblings Cindy Young of Mission Viejo, California; Neal (Pam) Schirm of Walnut, Iowa; foreign exchange sister Conchi Madsen of Cincinnati, Ohio; other family and many, many friends.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
1304 9Th St, Harlan, IA
Jul
2
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Walnut Community Center
Walnut, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear about Nancy. I worked with her at Telenational Marketing for a few years around 1998. She always had a smile on her face and always kept us all under control. She was a wonderful person and I know she will be missed. Her family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Renee Barr
Work
July 14, 2021
Kyle, Marnie, Morgan Nixon
June 30, 2021
Your Friends at ADC Homes
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results