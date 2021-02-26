Nancy E. Monahan, age 79, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on February 24, 2021. Nancy was born February 3, 1942 in Council Bluffs to the late Herman and Pearl (Voss) Dillehay. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1960. Nancy married Lyle Monahan on January 15, 1964. They were blessed with two children, Sherry and Mark. Nancy was a cosmetologist for 5 years, was a unit secretary at Jennie Edmundson, receptionist at Cutler Funeral Home and was a day care provider. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was an avid bowler. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Mark Monahan on October 5, 1979. Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lyle Monahan of Council Bluffs; daughter, Sherry King and grandson, Alexander King both of Millard, Nebraska. Funeral service, Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 26, 2021.