Nancy Monahan
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Nancy E. Monahan, age 79, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her home on February 24, 2021. Nancy was born February 3, 1942 in Council Bluffs to the late Herman and Pearl (Voss) Dillehay. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1960. Nancy married Lyle Monahan on January 15, 1964. They were blessed with two children, Sherry and Mark. Nancy was a cosmetologist for 5 years, was a unit secretary at Jennie Edmundson, receptionist at Cutler Funeral Home and was a day care provider. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was an avid bowler. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her son, Mark Monahan on October 5, 1979. Nancy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lyle Monahan of Council Bluffs; daughter, Sherry King and grandson, Alexander King both of Millard, Nebraska. Funeral service, Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy was a lifetime friend who I will miss seeing and talking to. My love to her family.
Kate Johnsen
February 27, 2021
Missouri River Project Office
February 26, 2021
