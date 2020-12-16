Nancy V. Negrete age 74, Omaha, passed away December 15th 2020 at her home. Nancy was born, April 9, 1946 in Iowa City Iowa to the late Clifford and Barbara Gustin. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Karen Duncan, grandsons Zachary, Derek and Dylan Duncan and brother Eddie Gustin. Nancy is survived by her three sons Doug and wife Marilyn Negrete, Council Bluffs, William Negrete, Omaha, Bradley Negrete and wife Heidi Higgason, Papillion, NE;6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sister Carol, brothers Clifford Gustin, Jerry Gustin and Barry Gustin and wife Sue, nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service Friday 1 p.m., all at funeral home. Interment Ridgewood Mausoleum.