Nancy L. Perkins, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Country House Residence in Council Bluffs. She was born at the home located at 906 Oakland Ave. in Oakland, IA on October 27, 1935 to Don and Willa (Johnston) Criswell. After she married Gayle W. Perkins on November 3, 1951, the couple purchased her birth house and made it their home until moving to Council Bluffs in 2018. Together they raised three sons and one grandson. Nancy loved her family, animals of all kinds, and the mountains of Colorado where she fed chipmunks, Rocky Mountain noisy birds, and any other animals that got close. She enjoyed attending events in which her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participated. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, where she served on many boards and committees and was also a Sunday School teacher. She also spent many hours volunteering at the Nishna Heritage Museum in Oakland. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Don and Willa Criswell and her brother Bill. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Gayle; sons, Donovan (Cynthia) Perkins of Cincinnati, OH, Kevin Perkins of Omaha, NE, and David (Donnetta) Perkins of Council Bluffs, IA; grandchildren, Jeremy (Jen) Perkins of Oakland, IA, Cari (Chris) Alfers of Lawrence, KS, Abigail Perkins of Council Bluffs, Bryce (Ashley) Perkins of Houston, TX, Jennifer (Chris) McInroy of Council Bluffs, and Michael Perkins of Cincinnati, OH; and great-grandchildren, Keaton, Kaycie, Logan, Savannah, and Camden. Private funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Burial Oaklawn Cemetery, Oakland IA.