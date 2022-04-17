Nancy K. (Rosborough) Thompson March 30, 1951 November 4, 2021 Age 70 Timothy C. Thompson October 25, 1946 December 12, 2021 Age 75 Neola Iowa. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Valeria Rosborough; grandparents, Orlo and Mabel Rosborough; Paul and Molly Taylor. She is survived by son Ian Davis (Ann Mace) of Eureka CA; sisters Susan Fort (Mike) of Neola IA; Lynn Smith of Omaha NE; and brother Todd Rosborough of Satellite Beach FL; nieces, nephews and many friends. Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy K. Thompson; and his parents, Walter and Ruth Thompson. He is survived by his daughter Monica Gebhart (Ken) of Paauilo, HI; and son Erich Thompson of CA. Before retirement, Nancy worked as an Administrative Assistant in Continuing Education at at Iowa Western Community College. Tim was a Certified Radiologist at the VA hospital in Omaha. A memorial service for Nancy and Tim will be held at 5 p.m., on Saturday April 30, at Harvest Alliance Church, 727 Main St, Minden IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 7900 W 78 St., Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55439, or call 800-272-3900; Botna Bend Park, PO Box 352, Hancock IA; or Harvest Alliance Church.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 17, 2022.