Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nedra Fliehe
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fouts Funeral Home
501 Normal St
Woodbine, IA
Nedra Fliehe, 72, of Logan, Iowa passed away December 25, 2021, at Westmont Care Center. Survivors include: Husband: Gordon Fliehe of Logan Children: Michael and Shelly Fliehe of Lakeville, MN; Michelle and Marc Luett of Underwood, IA; Siblings: Bonnie Runge, Sharon Vitters and Wesley Cavenee. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley with a rosary at 3:45 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday at 11 a.m., at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fouts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fouts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.