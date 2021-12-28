Nedra Fliehe, 72, of Logan, Iowa passed away December 25, 2021, at Westmont Care Center. Survivors include: Husband: Gordon Fliehe of Logan Children: Michael and Shelly Fliehe of Lakeville, MN; Michelle and Marc Luett of Underwood, IA; Siblings: Bonnie Runge, Sharon Vitters and Wesley Cavenee. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley with a rosary at 3:45 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday at 11 a.m., at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Missouri Valley.