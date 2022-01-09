Neil Curtis Deibert, 67 of Council Bluffs, and formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at his residence, with his wife, Janice, by his side. Neil was born December 31, 1954, in Sioux City; he was the son of John H. and Joan E. (Penn) Deibert. Neil grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 1973 and completed two years at Westmar College, in LeMars, Iowa. Neil worked for Old Home Bakery and Wonder Bread, in Sioux City, until they closed. He moved to Council Bluffs and worked as a mutual teller for Bluffs Run for ten years. He also worked for ten years as a custodian for Council Bluffs Community Schools. Neil then became self-employed and contracted his own cleaning accounts. On September 17, 1988, Neil married Janice M. Bobier, in South Sioux City, Neb. The couple lived in Council Bluffs. Neil was preceded in death by his father, John Deibert; his mother and step-father, Joan and Don Rowse; and his aunt, Patsy Loftus. Survivors include his wife, Janice M. Deibert, of Council Bluffs; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Bobier, of South Sioux City; three brothers-in-law, David (Becky) Bobier, of Quincy, Ill., Kenny (Lanae) Bobier, of Sioux City, and Craig (Cathy) Bobier, of Westfield, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels. com.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 9, 2022.