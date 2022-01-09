Menu
Neil Deibert
1954 - 2021
Neil Curtis Deibert, 67 of Council Bluffs, and formerly of Sioux City, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at his residence, with his wife, Janice, by his side. Neil was born December 31, 1954, in Sioux City; he was the son of John H. and Joan E. (Penn) Deibert. Neil grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 1973 and completed two years at Westmar College, in LeMars, Iowa. Neil worked for Old Home Bakery and Wonder Bread, in Sioux City, until they closed. He moved to Council Bluffs and worked as a mutual teller for Bluffs Run for ten years. He also worked for ten years as a custodian for Council Bluffs Community Schools. Neil then became self-employed and contracted his own cleaning accounts. On September 17, 1988, Neil married Janice M. Bobier, in South Sioux City, Neb. The couple lived in Council Bluffs. Neil was preceded in death by his father, John Deibert; his mother and step-father, Joan and Don Rowse; and his aunt, Patsy Loftus. Survivors include his wife, Janice M. Deibert, of Council Bluffs; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Bobier, of South Sioux City; three brothers-in-law, David (Becky) Bobier, of Quincy, Ill., Kenny (Lanae) Bobier, of Sioux City, and Craig (Cathy) Bobier, of Westfield, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, in Sioux City. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels. com.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 9, 2022.
So sorry to see that Curt passed. He lived in our neighborhood growing up, we all had fun times back then
Sue B
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sorry to hear of Curt's passing. I remember Curt when we (the neighborhood kids) used to play ball in the street. We sure had fun back then. May God bless you and your family.
Sue H.
January 10, 2022
I was saddened to read this news. I worked with Neil at Rue School and had many talks about life, sports, and music with him. A really great guy. Bill Andersen
Paul Andersen
Work
January 9, 2022
