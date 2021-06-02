Nelda R. "Ruth Lindhorst and Steven J Lindhorst Nelda R. "Ruth" Lindhorst, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Midlands Living Center. Ruth was born on February 24, 1932 in Bristow, Nebraska, to John and Edith (Amick) Truman. She graduated at 16 from Bristow High School in 1948. Following graduation, Ruth taught in rural schools in Knox County, Nebraska for the next three years. During this time she attended Peru and Wayne State Teacher's Colleges during the summers. She was united in marriage to Anton Patrick Lindhorst in 1951 and hey moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa. To this union four children were born. They were divorced in 1962. Ruth the youngest of five, was preceded in death by two sisters, Joan McGill and Kathryn McDaniel and two brothers, William Lloyd "Bill" Truman and John Delwyn "Del" Truman. Ruth worked for many years in the Medical Administrative field as an office manager and later as a medical transcriptionist at Mercy Hospital. Ruth is survived by her sons Dale and Susan Lindhorst; Mike Lind horst all of Council Bluffs; daughter, Janine Hansen of Topeka, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Sandra Lindhorst; granddaughters, Sarah and Matthew Bowes; Meredith Drinkall; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Steven J. Lindhorst passed away on January 16, 2021 at his home. Steven was born on March 19, 1953 in Council Bluffs to Patrick and Nelda Ruth (Truman) Lindhorst. Steven worked as an entrepreneur. Steven married Sandra Young on May 3, 2008. Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Nelda Ruth Lindhorst. Steven is survived by his wife, Sandra Lindhorst of Council Bluffs; step-son, Robert and Carrie Sandison; grandchildren; brothers, Dale and Susan Lindhorst; Mike Lindhorst; sister, Janine Hansen. Celebration of Life Service for both Ruth and Steven on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Family Will direct memorials.