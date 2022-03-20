Menu
Nellie Clark
Nellie L. Clark., age 95 passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Hillcrest Shadow Lake Care Center. Nellie was born on February 2, 1927 in Loveland, Iowa to the late Kenneth and Joyce (Skelton) Hoyt. Nellie graduated from Dana College with her teaching degree. Nellie married her first husband, Fred A. Hillman on June 18, 1944, he died during WWII. Nellie then married Paul I. Clark on November 17, 1946. Nellie taught at Lewis Central Elementary School from 1954 to July 1987, when she retired. Nellie was a member of First Christian Church in Council Bluffs; the Iowa State Education Association and she volunteered at Risen Son Care Center. Nellie was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Fred A. Hillman in 1945; 2nd husband, Paul I. Clark in 2003; 2 brothers and a sister. Survivors include son Fred and Judi Clark of Ralston, NE.; 2 grandsons, Scott and Jennifer Clark of Omaha; Steve and Katie Clark of Waterloo, NE.; 4 step granddaughters and their families; 7 great grandchildren. Memorial Service on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at1 p.m., at First Christian Church, 20794 Highway 92 in Council Bluffs. Cremation. Private family burial of cremated remains at a later date. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Service
First Christian Church
20794 Highway 92, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Clark was my first grade teacher and one of my all-time favorites. She was such a kind and gentle soul, which was perfect for me as a painfully shy six year old. My sympathy to the family; I am sorry for your loss! May the wealth of memories she leaves behind comfort and sustain you during this time.
Erin O'Connell Lidgett
School
March 22, 2022
Nellie Clark was a much loved teacher. She left a positive lasting impression on third-grade me. Her enthusiasm was contagious and she was such a positive thinker-I looked forward to every day of school with her. She brought the history of the Great Plains to life for us. She made us appreciate books with the stories that she read to to us after noon recess-like Misty of Chincoteague and Little House on the Prairie. I carried her lessons with me into adulthood and strived to apply those while raising my children. RIP dear Nellie Clark . Your memories are a blessing.
Jeanne Goos Gates
School
March 21, 2022
Jack and I were so sorry to hear the news of your mother's passing. She was SUCH a SWEET LADY and we thoroughly enjoyed her participation in our church's senior adult ministry. She always had a lovely smile and a cheerful word for everybody. We all knew she loved the Lord dearly and her Christian walk was genuine.
Jack & Jean Provines
Other
March 21, 2022
