Nellie L. Clark., age 95 passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Hillcrest Shadow Lake Care Center. Nellie was born on February 2, 1927 in Loveland, Iowa to the late Kenneth and Joyce (Skelton) Hoyt. Nellie graduated from Dana College with her teaching degree. Nellie married her first husband, Fred A. Hillman on June 18, 1944, he died during WWII. Nellie then married Paul I. Clark on November 17, 1946. Nellie taught at Lewis Central Elementary School from 1954 to July 1987, when she retired. Nellie was a member of First Christian Church in Council Bluffs; the Iowa State Education Association and she volunteered at Risen Son Care Center. Nellie was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Fred A. Hillman in 1945; 2nd husband, Paul I. Clark in 2003; 2 brothers and a sister. Survivors include son Fred and Judi Clark of Ralston, NE.; 2 grandsons, Scott and Jennifer Clark of Omaha; Steve and Katie Clark of Waterloo, NE.; 4 step granddaughters and their families; 7 great grandchildren. Memorial Service on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at1 p.m., at First Christian Church, 20794 Highway 92 in Council Bluffs. Cremation. Private family burial of cremated remains at a later date. Family will direct memorials.