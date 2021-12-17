Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nikki Cleaveland
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Nikki Ann "Peaches" Cleaveland, age 47 years, born August 11, 1974, in Kansas City, Mo., to Donald and Karen Harris, passed away on December 15, 2021, in Council Bluffs. Nikki married the love of her life, Ryan Cleaveland, January 2, 2001. Peaches was the most wonderful wife and mom to her family. Nikki is preceded in death by her father, Donald Harris. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Cleaveland; sons, Aaron and Mikki Cleaveland; mother, Karen Williams; brothers, Jim and Michael Harris; other loving family and friends. Memorial service, 2 p.m., Sunday, at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation starting at 1 p.m., Sunday, at the Bayliss Park Chapel.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
Bayliss Park Chapel, IA
Dec
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
Bayliss Park Chapel, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.