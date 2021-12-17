Nikki Ann "Peaches" Cleaveland, age 47 years, born August 11, 1974, in Kansas City, Mo., to Donald and Karen Harris, passed away on December 15, 2021, in Council Bluffs. Nikki married the love of her life, Ryan Cleaveland, January 2, 2001. Peaches was the most wonderful wife and mom to her family. Nikki is preceded in death by her father, Donald Harris. She is survived by her husband, Ryan Cleaveland; sons, Aaron and Mikki Cleaveland; mother, Karen Williams; brothers, Jim and Michael Harris; other loving family and friends. Memorial service, 2 p.m., Sunday, at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Visitation starting at 1 p.m., Sunday, at the Bayliss Park Chapel.