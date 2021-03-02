Noel K. Mumm, 78, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the Missouri Valley Hospital while surrounded by family. Noel married Linda (Ahrens) in Grinnell, Iowa in 1967. Noel graduated from University of Iowa in 1968 and went on to practice law for about 50 years in Missouri Valley after serving two years in the Army at Fort Polk, La. The couple had four children Kurt, Fara (Jason Denhart), Jennifer (Ben Iversen) and Stefan (Katie). Noel had eight grandchildren who he enjoyed very much (Gavin, Makenna, Karsen, Virginia, Ben, Ellie, Lyla, and Carter). His favorite times were playing tennis, fishing, four wheeling and riding on his tractor. Noel was much loved and respected and will be missed dearly by his family including a surviving sister Gert, and brother Art and wife Shirley, sister and brother in laws Vickie and Larry Allen, Debbie and Rob Walker, Carolyn Ahrens, many nieces and nephews and friends. Noel was preceded in death by his parents Art and Elvira Mumm, sisters Ann, and Lou and Kurt's wife Jennifer, brother and sister in laws Mike, Shirley and Richard Ahrens. Due to the virus we are not going to have a memorial service, but the family would love to hear from any of you by cards or calls about your memories of Noel. Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home.