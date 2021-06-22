Nora Jane Stockinger Celebration of Life for Nora Jane Stockinger Saturday June 26, 2021 11:30 a.m., Saint Peter Catholic Church, 1 Bluff Street , Council Bluffs, IA. Celebrant Father Kottas. Nora Jane was born May 8, 2020 and received her wings on April 13, 2021 at 11 months 5 days. She is survived by parents Mary (Sciortino) and Brian Stockinger, brother Emmett of Kansas City, MO. Grandparents: Joe and Monica Sciortino, Council Bluffs, IA; Greg and Linda Stockinger, Pompton Plains, NJ. Aunts and Uncles: Kathleen (Sciortino) and Neal Schmedding Council Bluffs, IA; Lt. Com.(s) Arthur and Meghan (Weaver) Sciortino San Diego, CA; Katie (Stockinger) and Mark Kittle Easton, PA; Jenny (Stockinger) and Greg Junices, Pompton Plains, NJ. Nora's best cousins: Joseph and Henry, Carson, Eva and Vera, and Liam. Visitation to follow at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 3304 4th Ave. Parents will direct memorials.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 22, 2021.