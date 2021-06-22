Nora Jane Stockinger Celebration of Life for Nora Jane Stockinger Saturday June 26, 2021 11:30 a.m., Saint Peter Catholic Church, 1 Bluff Street , Council Bluffs, IA. Celebrant Father Kottas. Nora Jane was born May 8, 2020 and received her wings on April 13, 2021 at 11 months 5 days. She is survived by parents Mary (Sciortino) and Brian Stockinger, brother Emmett of Kansas City, MO. Grandparents: Joe and Monica Sciortino, Council Bluffs, IA; Greg and Linda Stockinger, Pompton Plains, NJ. Aunts and Uncles: Kathleen (Sciortino) and Neal Schmedding Council Bluffs, IA; Lt. Com.(s) Arthur and Meghan (Weaver) Sciortino San Diego, CA; Katie (Stockinger) and Mark Kittle Easton, PA; Jenny (Stockinger) and Greg Junices, Pompton Plains, NJ. Nora's best cousins: Joseph and Henry, Carson, Eva and Vera, and Liam. Visitation to follow at Corpus Christi Catholic Church 3304 4th Ave. Parents will direct memorials.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 22, 2021.
I was so sad to see this. Know that I will keep all of you in my prayers. Know that she is an angel in heaven watching out for all of you.
Nancy O´Neill Dowdle
Other
June 22, 2021
Sweet Nora you continue to surround me with hope , love , patience ( lots of patience) , and to try and always be like you . I still cry a lot but maybe you are trying to treat my dry eyes . Watch over your parents and brother Emmett. You gave us all so much in a short time. We need you to show us how to make that void smaller . We know it can never be filled .
Aunt Trisha
Family
June 22, 2021
She will remain an inspiration for the rest of my life. I so wish I could be there to honor her and her extraordinary parents Mary and Brian.