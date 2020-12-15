Menu
Norma Jean Bowman
1925 - 2020
Norma Jean Bowman, age 95, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 11, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Norma was born September 7, 1925 in Walnut, Iowa to the late Ona and Violet M. (Archer) Clough. She married Ed M. Bowman in 1940. They were blessed with four children. Norma worked at Pendleton Woolen Mills for 33 years retiring in 1993. She was a member of First Christian Church; lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary and Eagles Club Aerie #104. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Bowman in 1971; son, Eddie Bowman in 1970; daughter, Connie Rounds in 1995; great-great grandson, Patrick and 4 sisters. Leona, Twyla, Florence and Violet. Norma is survived by her daughters, Twyla Sievers and Edwina Wilson both of Council Bluffs; 26 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Graveside service and burial, Thursday, 2:00 p.m. in the Walnut, Iowa Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 15, 2020.
