Norma Jean McSorley, age 80 years. Norma was born to the late Herman and Mildred Gray on March 24, 1941. She passed away June 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Norma married Martin McSorley September 6, 1957. She was known as one great wife, mom, grandma and great grandma. Norma is preceded in death by her son, Martin Duane McSorley. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Martin McSorley; children, Raymond (Leora) McSorley, Sr., Vicky Lynn McSorley; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; other loving family and friends. Visitation with family Friday 1 to 2 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment to follow at the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials directed by the family.