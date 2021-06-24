Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma McSorley
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Norma Jean McSorley, age 80 years. Norma was born to the late Herman and Mildred Gray on March 24, 1941. She passed away June 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Norma married Martin McSorley September 6, 1957. She was known as one great wife, mom, grandma and great grandma. Norma is preceded in death by her son, Martin Duane McSorley. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Martin McSorley; children, Raymond (Leora) McSorley, Sr., Vicky Lynn McSorley; 8 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; other loving family and friends. Visitation with family Friday 1 to 2 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment to follow at the Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorials directed by the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.