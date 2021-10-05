Norman S. Blackburn, age 97, passed away September 30, 2021. He was born near Thurman, Iowa, on August 29, 1924 to the late Leonard and Ethel (Scott) Blackburn. Norman proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II and retired from Western Iowa Mutual Insurance. He was a member of Gethsemane Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Blackburn; sister, Norma Lee Smith. Norman is survived by his son and his fiancée, Thomas Blackburn and Ellen Jensen; grandson, Jared Blackburn; granddaughter, Mackenzie Blackburn. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday October 7, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service is at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Council Bluffs on Friday October 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. Memorials are suggested to Gethsemane Presbyterian Church or Lewis Township Fire and Rescue.