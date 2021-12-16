Menu
Norman Lutter
Norman Lutter, age 65, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 13, 2021, at his home. Survived by his mother, Francene Score, of Glenwood, Iowa; sister, Cathy (Tim) Taysen, of Bellevue, Neb.; brother, Dan Lutter, of Reno, Nev.; uncles, Robert L. (Barbara) Chambers, of Shenandoah, Iowa, and Mike (Pam) Chambers, of Clarinda, Iowa; other relatives. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Martin Chapel Cemetery, in rural Pacific Junction, Iowa. Memorials directed to the family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Martin Chapel Cemetery
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear our class mate, Norman has passed. He was a quiet, but a true friend to have to count on to listen. May he rest in peace in God's loving arms.
Debbie DeYoung
January 30, 2022
