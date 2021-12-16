Norman Lutter, age 65, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 13, 2021, at his home. Survived by his mother, Francene Score, of Glenwood, Iowa; sister, Cathy (Tim) Taysen, of Bellevue, Neb.; brother, Dan Lutter, of Reno, Nev.; uncles, Robert L. (Barbara) Chambers, of Shenandoah, Iowa, and Mike (Pam) Chambers, of Clarinda, Iowa; other relatives. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Martin Chapel Cemetery, in rural Pacific Junction, Iowa. Memorials directed to the family.