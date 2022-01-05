Ollie Ridder, age 74, passed away peacefully, at Mercy Hospital, on December 17, 2021. She was born August 3, 1947, to James and Ruth Ridder, in Council Bluffs. She lived at Risen Son for the last several years. She enjoyed singing, coloring and visiting with people. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Sylvia Eteeyan; brother. Ollie is survived by her guardian, Shelly Swolley; the rest of the Swolley family; siblings; cousins; nieces; nephews and friends. Graveside service will be held, January 8, 2022, 10 a.m., at Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.