Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ollie Ridder
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Ollie Ridder, age 74, passed away peacefully, at Mercy Hospital, on December 17, 2021. She was born August 3, 1947, to James and Ruth Ridder, in Council Bluffs. She lived at Risen Son for the last several years. She enjoyed singing, coloring and visiting with people. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Sylvia Eteeyan; brother. Ollie is survived by her guardian, Shelly Swolley; the rest of the Swolley family; siblings; cousins; nieces; nephews and friends. Graveside service will be held, January 8, 2022, 10 a.m., at Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Garner Township Cemetery
1372 Jennings Ave, Council Bluffs
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.