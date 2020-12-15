Menu
Opal V Hutchison
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Opal V. Hutchison, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 11, 2020. Opal was born September 17, 1928 in Council Bluffs to the late Oley E. and Jessie A. (Knauss) Peckenpaugh. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1946 and attended IWCC for one year. Opal Married William H. Hutchison on August 11, 1950 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with three sons, Randall, John and Jeffrey. Opal was a LPN at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 20 years retiring in 1989. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church and a Cub Scout Den Mother. In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hutchison in 2006 and her sister, Beulah Stivers in 2010. Opal is survived by her sons, Randall (Shirley) Hutchison of Council Bluffs, John Hutchison of Elk Mound, Wisconsin, Jeffrey (Barbara) Hutchison of Flower Mound, Texas; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Opal will be interred in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Broadway united Methodist Church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy Randy, Jeff, and John for the loss of your mom. Fond memories growing up next door to all of you.
Susan Bunten Lorkovic
December 17, 2020
So sorry for your lose. She was a great lady in the old neighbor hood.
David Bradley
December 15, 2020
Randy, John, and Jeff - Mom and I want to express our sincere condolences. We have fond memories when we were neighbors and enjoyed our 'neighborhood reunion' a few years back. Wishing you peace and comfort in this sorrowful time. Rest in peace, Opal. Hugs, Joan and Deanne
Deanne Bunten Herweg & Joan Bunten
December 15, 2020
