Opal V. Hutchison, age 92, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 11, 2020. Opal was born September 17, 1928 in Council Bluffs to the late Oley E. and Jessie A. (Knauss) Peckenpaugh. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1946 and attended IWCC for one year. Opal Married William H. Hutchison on August 11, 1950 in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with three sons, Randall, John and Jeffrey. Opal was a LPN at Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 20 years retiring in 1989. She was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church and a Cub Scout Den Mother. In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Hutchison in 2006 and her sister, Beulah Stivers in 2010. Opal is survived by her sons, Randall (Shirley) Hutchison of Council Bluffs, John Hutchison of Elk Mound, Wisconsin, Jeffrey (Barbara) Hutchison of Flower Mound, Texas; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Opal will be interred in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Broadway united Methodist Church.