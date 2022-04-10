Menu
Patricia Blue
Patricia Blue, age 74, passed away April 7, 2022. She was born November 21, 1947, to the late Marvin and Phyllis (Drink wine) Clark in Kenosha, WI. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Timm Clark. Patricia is survived by her husband of 54 years, Orville Blue; children, Christopher (Martha) Blue, and Suzanne (Jeremy) Smith; siblings, Marvin (Barbara) Clark and Nancy (Michael) Carroll; grandchildren, Joseph, Gabrielle, Ethan, Isabella, Charles, and Liliana; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, April 18, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 10a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
