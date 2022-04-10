Patricia Blue, age 74, passed away April 7, 2022. She was born November 21, 1947, to the late Marvin and Phyllis (Drink wine) Clark in Kenosha, WI. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Timm Clark. Patricia is survived by her husband of 54 years, Orville Blue; children, Christopher (Martha) Blue, and Suzanne (Jeremy) Smith; siblings, Marvin (Barbara) Clark and Nancy (Michael) Carroll; grandchildren, Joseph, Gabrielle, Ethan, Isabella, Charles, and Liliana; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, April 18, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 10a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Interment is in the Garner Township Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.