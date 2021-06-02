Patricia (Pattye) J. Boner, age 65, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, born July 12th, 1955, passed away suddenly on May 23, 2021. She is survived by her son Clyde (Jennifer) Welsh; daughters Mandi (Stuart) Zimmerman and Heather Kelso; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; life partner Alvin Luna; parents Joan and Murl Lewis; siblings Jerry Dixon and Shane Lewis; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings Bill Dixon and Deborah Dixon and spouse Michael Boner. The memorial will be on July 11th, at the Hy-Vee on 25th and Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA. From 4 to 6 p.m., in the upstairs party room. It was Pattye's wish to be cremated so there will be no funeral arrangements.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 2, 2021.