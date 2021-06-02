Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Patricia Boner
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
Patricia (Pattye) J. Boner, age 65, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, born July 12th, 1955, passed away suddenly on May 23, 2021. She is survived by her son Clyde (Jennifer) Welsh; daughters Mandi (Stuart) Zimmerman and Heather Kelso; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; life partner Alvin Luna; parents Joan and Murl Lewis; siblings Jerry Dixon and Shane Lewis; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings Bill Dixon and Deborah Dixon and spouse Michael Boner. The memorial will be on July 11th, at the Hy-Vee on 25th and Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA. From 4 to 6 p.m., in the upstairs party room. It was Pattye's wish to be cremated so there will be no funeral arrangements.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
11
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hy-Vee
25th and Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I will never forget you Pattye, the good times at the Casino,,,you made me my sock monkey and Ginger bread man for my Christmas Tree, I will always think of you when I hang them on my tree. You will be missed by so many...May God Bless you and your Family
Sue Sales
Friend
June 3, 2021
I grew up with Pattye and Mary always together. You know they are drinking and smoking and telling each other what they have missed this past year being apart. I feel sorry for everyone in heaven with them lol. Love you and will always miss you
Ruthie
Family
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results