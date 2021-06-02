Patricia (Pattye) J. Boner, age 65, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, born July 12th, 1955, passed away suddenly on May 23, 2021. She is survived by her son Clyde (Jennifer) Welsh; daughters Mandi (Stuart) Zimmerman and Heather Kelso; 9 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; life partner Alvin Luna; parents Joan and Murl Lewis; siblings Jerry Dixon and Shane Lewis; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings Bill Dixon and Deborah Dixon and spouse Michael Boner. The memorial will be on July 11th, at the Hy-Vee on 25th and Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA. From 4 to 6 p.m., in the upstairs party room. It was Pattye's wish to be cremated so there will be no funeral arrangements.
I will never forget you Pattye, the good times at the Casino,,,you made me my sock monkey and Ginger bread man for my Christmas Tree, I will always think of you when I hang them on my tree. You will be missed by so many...May God Bless you and your Family
Sue Sales
Friend
June 3, 2021
I grew up with Pattye and Mary always together. You know they are drinking and smoking and telling each other what they have missed this past year being apart. I feel sorry for everyone in heaven with them lol. Love you and will always miss you