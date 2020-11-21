Menu
Patricia L. Roux
1927 - 2020
1927
2020
Patricia (Pat or Patty) L. Roux, age 93 of Council Bluffs passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020, residing in her (Amelia Place) apartment in Council Bluffs. She was born on May 24, 1927, to Patrick H. and Cora (Graven) Gibbons in Kennard, Neb. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Patrick (Bud) Gibbons; and her loving husband of 46 years William J. Roux. She is survived by her four children; son, Mike Roux of Council Bluffs; daughter, Gayle Roux (Bob Pawlowski) of Dallas TX; son, Bill (Vicky) Roux of Council Bluffs, and Jan Roux of Minneapolis, Minn., She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Yvonne and LaRoux Wallace of Dallas TX, Blake Roux of Omaha Neb., Angela (Roux) O'Toole of North Liberty, Iowa, and Janelle (Roux) Valla of Bellevue, Neb.; 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Patricia graduated from Cathedral High School and attended two semesters at Creighton University before leaving to marry and raise a family. Later in life Patricia worked several years at the driver's License Bureau and Cutler Funeral Home both in Council Bluffs. Honoring Patricia's wishes there will be no public memorial service or visitation.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 21, 2020.
