Patti Sieck, age 69, passed away peacefully at Midlands Living Center March 11, 2021. She was born July 2, 1951, to Eldon and Pauline (Allen) Fife in St. Charles, IA. Patti lived in Council Bluffs, the majority of her life. Patti enjoyed being with family. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren. She was a long time member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. She worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services for 37 years before retiring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Lucy Sieck; sisters, Paula Fife and Peggy Nelson. Patti is survived by husband, Robert Sieck; children, Ben (Shannon) Sieck, Brian (Raegen) Sieck, Paula (Joel) Rathbun; 7 brothers; 1 sister; 10 grandchildren; many family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, March 15, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Interment will be held at Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to The Chad Tough Defeat DIPG Foundation in honor of Lucy Sieck.