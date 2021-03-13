Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Patti Sieck
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Patti Sieck, age 69, passed away peacefully at Midlands Living Center March 11, 2021. She was born July 2, 1951, to Eldon and Pauline (Allen) Fife in St. Charles, IA. Patti lived in Council Bluffs, the majority of her life. Patti enjoyed being with family. Her pride and joy was her grandchildren. She was a long time member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. She worked for the Iowa Department of Human Services for 37 years before retiring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Lucy Sieck; sisters, Paula Fife and Peggy Nelson. Patti is survived by husband, Robert Sieck; children, Ben (Shannon) Sieck, Brian (Raegen) Sieck, Paula (Joel) Rathbun; 7 brothers; 1 sister; 10 grandchildren; many family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, March 15, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Interment will be held at Hazel Dell Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to The Chad Tough Defeat DIPG Foundation in honor of Lucy Sieck.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hazel Dell Cemetery
23109 205th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are heartbroken by your loss and sorry we could not be there during this difficult time our hearts are with you .
Manuel & Patricia Hernandez
March 16, 2021
Family of Loran Sieck
March 15, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences. Patti and I were cousins and I have many fond memories of playing with her at Grandma and Grandpa CR Fife's and at my Grandma and Grandpa Beaman's. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Carla Sinn Wingfield
March 15, 2021
Bob and family, I´m so sorry that you have lost a most amazing wife and mom. Aunt Peggi was one of the kindest relatives and people I know. I´m sorry I can´t make the trip back there, I hope she is comfortable, happy, and resting now. All my love and thoughts. Heaven gained an angel too soon.
Dawn Wildner-Fife-Marnell
March 13, 2021
