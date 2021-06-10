Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Heath
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Paul M. Heath, age 65, passed away June 7, 2021. He was born August 8, 1955 to Robert and Norma (Bird) Heath in Council Bluffs, IA. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Heath; nephew, Adam Heath Paul is survived by his wife, Joan Heath; mother, Norma Heath; children, Jennifer (Jay) Parker and Jeff (Tymesia) Heath; siblings, Judy (Sid) Dillon, Larry (Lori) Heath and Lucy (Karl) Kanne; 7 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 10a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, June 14, 2021. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Paul I will miss you. Always so kind and a gentleman.
Cynthia
Other
June 15, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear the news of Paul's passing. He was a fun, lighthearted man and I enjoyed working with him. My heart goes out to all the family.
Mary Soar Dotzler
Work
June 14, 2021
My sincere condolences to Norma and her family.
Sandra Cox Harker
Other
June 12, 2021
Very sorry for your loss Our condolonces
Steve Doty
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results