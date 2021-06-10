Paul M. Heath, age 65, passed away June 7, 2021. He was born August 8, 1955 to Robert and Norma (Bird) Heath in Council Bluffs, IA. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Heath; nephew, Adam Heath Paul is survived by his wife, Joan Heath; mother, Norma Heath; children, Jennifer (Jay) Parker and Jeff (Tymesia) Heath; siblings, Judy (Sid) Dillon, Larry (Lori) Heath and Lucy (Karl) Kanne; 7 grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 10a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday, June 14, 2021. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.