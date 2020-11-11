Menu
Paul Lane Lane Jr.
Paul Lane Jr. age 72, of Missouri Valley, Iowa passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Preceded in death by parents. Survivors include his sister Loretta Harder and husband Louie of Hancock, Iowa, nephew Dr. Michael Harder and wife Angie, niece Melissa Peters and husband Lee, and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m, Friday November 13, 2020, at Hennessey Funeral Home in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 11, 2020.
