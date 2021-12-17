Menu
Paul Wilson
Paul Wilson, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home, on December 15, 2021. He was born July 11, 1939, to the late LeRoy and Linnie (Gallup) Wilson, in Rockford, Iowa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Roxanne Fox; three brothers and two sisters. Paul is survived by his wife, of 57 years, Sharon Wilson; children, David (Susan) Wilson and Tammy (Joe Lieber) Arnold; brother, Larry (Norma) Wilson; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home, on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 17, 2021.
Sharon & family .... Our thoughts and prayers go out to you
Linda Davis (Wiser)
Friend
December 18, 2021
