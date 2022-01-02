Menu
Pearl Kahl
Pearl I. Kahl age 94, formerly of Silver City, IA; passed away December 3rd 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Home where she has resided since June. Pearl was born, April 26 1927 in Adair Iowa to the late John and Bertha (Guttenfelder) Newman and graduated from Adair High School. She furthered her education and became a Registered Nurse working at Veterans Hospital in Omaha, where she met Raymond Kahl and they were married February 26 1956. Pearl later worked for Dr. George Klok in Council Bluffs, Indian Hills and Glen Haven Nursing Homes. She is a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church and is preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond on February 24th 2012, brother Raymond Newman, sisters Irene Nelson and Kathryn Newman Hanusa. Pearl is survived by her son Richard with whom she made her home in Silver City, brothers Earl (Marilyn) Newman, Paul (Marvalee) Newman both of Adair, Iowa, nephew Tim Newman, nieces Cindy (Tom) Coleman, Faith (Mike) Quinlan, Amy (Craig) Michaelson, great-niece Katelyn Coleman, great-nephew John Michaelson. Pearl was cremated with a private family inurnment at Ridgewood Cemetery next to husband Raymond. Memorial services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church on Saturday January 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
IA
