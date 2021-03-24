Peggy Lou Ord, Age 70, of Council Bluffs IA, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born September 13, 1950. Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Buna Ord; brother, Roger Ord; brother-in-law, Larry Carman. She is survived by sisters, Connie Carman, Suzan (Dawaine) Iliff; nephews and nieces, Michael Hunter, Tim (Anne-Marie) Hunter, Michelle (Scott) Grassau, Daniel (Dawn) Iliff, David (Alison) Iliff; along with many great nieces and nephews, friends, extended family. Services Thursday 11 a.m., at the Cutler- O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Baylis Park Chapel. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m., at the Baylis Park Chapel. Memorials directed by the family, for the care of Peggy's dog, Ellie.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 24, 2021.