Peggy Lou Ord, Age 70, of Council Bluffs IA, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born September 13, 1950. She was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, received her education degree from Evangel University in 1973 and masters from Southwest Missouri State. She was an adored 2nd grade teacher at Rue Elementary for 38 years and had amazing relationships with her students. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Iota Sorority and a therapy dog organization, Love on a Leash. Peggy's talents were many. She was an accomplished designer, a doting aunt to her many nieces and nephews and beloved by everyone that knew her. Her dog, Ellie, was the light of her life. She enjoyed volunteering her and Ellie's time to visit hospitals and the community, brightening people's day. Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Buna Ord; brother, Roger Ord. She is survived by sisters, Connie Carman, Suzan (Dawaine) Iliff; nephews and nieces, Michael Hunter, Tim (Ann-Marie) Hunter, Michelle (Scott) Grassau, Daniel (Dawn) Iliff, David (Alison) Iliff; along with many great nieces and nephews, friends, extended family. The family would like to express our appreciation to all those that shared in her life. Services Thursday 11 a.m. at the Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Baylis Park Chapel. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m., at the Baylis Park Chapel. Memorials directed by the family, for the care of Peggy's dog, Ellie.