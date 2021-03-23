Menu
Peggy Ord
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Peggy Lou Ord, Age 70, of Council Bluffs IA, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born September 13, 1950. She was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, received her education degree from Evangel University in 1973 and masters from Southwest Missouri State. She was an adored 2nd grade teacher at Rue Elementary for 38 years and had amazing relationships with her students. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Iota Sorority and a therapy dog organization, Love on a Leash. Peggy's talents were many. She was an accomplished designer, a doting aunt to her many nieces and nephews and beloved by everyone that knew her. Her dog, Ellie, was the light of her life. She enjoyed volunteering her and Ellie's time to visit hospitals and the community, brightening people's day. Preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Buna Ord; brother, Roger Ord. She is survived by sisters, Connie Carman, Suzan (Dawaine) Iliff; nephews and nieces, Michael Hunter, Tim (Ann-Marie) Hunter, Michelle (Scott) Grassau, Daniel (Dawn) Iliff, David (Alison) Iliff; along with many great nieces and nephews, friends, extended family. The family would like to express our appreciation to all those that shared in her life. Services Thursday 11 a.m. at the Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Baylis Park Chapel. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m., at the Baylis Park Chapel. Memorials directed by the family, for the care of Peggy's dog, Ellie.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Peggy´s death! I went to grade school and high school with her. She was always a friend and kind and giving person. Sending my deepest sympathy.
Susan Woods Gilfillan
March 25, 2021
My prayers go out to Miss Ord´s family. I had her for a 2nd grade teacher at Rue. She was my favorite teacher and I had the privilege to see her years later and tell her she was my favorite teacher and inspired my love of reading.
Kim Atkinson
March 24, 2021
We graduated with Peggy Lou from ALHS Class of 1968. Please accept our sincerest and deepest sympathy.
Tom and Sharon Judkins
March 24, 2021
Ms. Ord was my 2nd grade teacher at Rue and made such an impact on my life I still think of her 44 years later. I just had a conversation with my grandsons about how she was my favorite teacher and ignited my love of reading. I'm grateful I had the privilege of knowing her. Prayers to her family and friends.
Barb Gill
March 23, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with this lady at Rue School. She was an excellent teacher in all respects. Firm, kind, nurturing. I made sure my daughter had her when she was in second grade. To say she was loved and respected is an understatement. This news hit me very hard this morning. RIP Miss Ord.
Paul Andersen
March 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Peggy´s family and friends. Two of my sons had Peggy for a teacher at Rue School. She was a fabulous, loving, caring teacher to all her students.
Linda Spears
March 23, 2021
My prayers go out to the family . I´m sorry for your loss.
Debbie Ord
March 23, 2021
Ms. Ord was one of my favorite teachers. I loved her when I went to Rue. I remember her elaborate classroom decorations when we talked about Charlotte´s Web. She will be missed!!
Angel Simons
March 23, 2021
