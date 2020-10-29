Philip F. Floerchinger, age 97, passed away October 27, 2020. He was born in Adair, IA, on December 16, 1922, to the late John and Catherine (Schickoufsky) Floerchinger. He graduated from Neola High School in 1941. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. He was appointed Rural Mail Carrier, Route 2, Neola, Iowa, by the U.S. Postal Service in the fall of 1947, where he served for 33 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Floerchinger; sister, Katheryn "Kay" Carroll; brothers, Cliff, Harold, Eugene, John, LeRoy and Jerome Floerchinger. Phil is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Chuck Paladino; son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Vickie Floerchinger; grandchildren, Lisa Nasser (Mark), Stacey Paladino, Derek Floerchinger (MaKayla), Danielle Floerchinger-Herrington (Alex Herrington), Kaitlin Floerchinger; great grandchildren, Ben and Luke Nasser, Raya and Lexi Herrington, Karter Floerchinger. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday October 29, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Private family services will be held on Friday. Interment with military honors is in the Neola Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs or Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia.