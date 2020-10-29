Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Philip F. Floerchinger
Philip F. Floerchinger, age 97, passed away October 27, 2020. He was born in Adair, IA, on December 16, 1922, to the late John and Catherine (Schickoufsky) Floerchinger. He graduated from Neola High School in 1941. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. He was appointed Rural Mail Carrier, Route 2, Neola, Iowa, by the U.S. Postal Service in the fall of 1947, where he served for 33 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie Floerchinger; sister, Katheryn "Kay" Carroll; brothers, Cliff, Harold, Eugene, John, LeRoy and Jerome Floerchinger. Phil is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Chuck Paladino; son and daughter-in-law, Kent and Vickie Floerchinger; grandchildren, Lisa Nasser (Mark), Stacey Paladino, Derek Floerchinger (MaKayla), Danielle Floerchinger-Herrington (Alex Herrington), Kaitlin Floerchinger; great grandchildren, Ben and Luke Nasser, Raya and Lexi Herrington, Karter Floerchinger. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday October 29, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Private family services will be held on Friday. Interment with military honors is in the Neola Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs or Trinity Lutheran Church in Persia.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.