Phillip LeRoy Henke March 12, 1947 December 12, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Charlotte; grandson, Jacob; parents, George and Rae Henke. Survived by son, Michael Henke; daughter Michelle (Chris) Larsen; 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren; brother, George (Karen) Henke; sister, Karen (Bob) Clark. Father, grandfather and best friend of who ever knew him. Services Saturday, 10 a.m., at the Maher Funeral Home. Visitation staring one hour prior to service, 9 a.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.