Phyllis Joann Ethington Mata
Phyllis Joann Ethington Mata (Toots), age 85 passed away November 21st 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Toots was born February 3, 1935, in Council Bluffs. Toot's is preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Ray (Muggs) McClelland; brother, Jack McClelland; husband, Eugene Ethington; and special nephew Jackie McClelland; special niece Kim Knippen . Toot's is survived by her two daughters, Mary Burney of Council Bluffs, and Lee Weidenfeller and husband Tom of Omaha, Neb.; five grandchildren; grandsons, Danny Ethington (Nickole), Timothy Burney; granddaughters, Jeannie McIntosh (Kevin), Sarah Burney, Trisha Burney of Council Bluffs; Phyllis had 7 great-grand children, Ty Ethington, Kylie Lasher, Seth McIntosh, Chloe McIntosh, Caine Petersen, Alex Hausenfluck and Ethan Burney; and 6 great great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and a host of other family and friends. Toots will be remembered by many for her love of cooking. She worked at many restaurants in this area throughout her life. Often people following her where ever she went for her delicious soups and specials. Toots also loved gardening, but most of all she enjoyed getting together with her family. Visitation Sunday 1 to 2 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Hazel Dell Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 24, 2020.
