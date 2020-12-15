Phyllis Marie Krebs, age 87, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 13, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Phyllis was born July 25, 1933 in Council Bluffs to the late Phillip and Gudrun "Goodie" (Larsen) Stingle. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951. Phyllis married Arthur Krebs on September 25, 1979. She worked for Peter Kiewit for 40 years. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Krebs in 2013; brothers, Pat Kennedy, Jr. and William Stingle. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Ron) Sharp; sons, Bill Stewart, Bob (Pam) Stewart; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; step-children, Kathy Medley, Richard Krebs, Michael (Jeanette) Krebs, Keith (Karen) Krebs, Candace (Gary) Wines; nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks and distancing are to be observed. The family will direct memorials