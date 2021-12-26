Phyllis McMullen was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on New Year's Eve in 1947, to Eldred and Anna Mae (Dilts) McMullen. She graduated from Underwood High School, Kearney State College, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Phyllis lovingly served as a Speech Pathologist to hundreds of children through many years in the schools, cherishing each as she helped them find their voices. Phyllis was a gifted writer with poems that warmed the heart. She was also sought after for her beautiful penmanship. Phyllis passed away on November 24, 2021, and was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Eric Green, and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her sisters, Janet Beitz, Carol DeLong and Martha Green; and brother, Douglas (Wendy) McMullen. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly; aunts Shirley McDonald, Eileen Martin and Ruth Dilts, many cousins, and a multitude of friends. A memorial is being established in Phyllis's honor that will benefit the special needs students at Tri-Center Community School District. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs on Friday, December 31, with visitation at 10a.m,, memorial service at 11a.m., and a luncheon immediately following the service. The family respectfully requests that all in attendance, please wear a mask.