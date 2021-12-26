Menu
Phyllis McMullen
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Underwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Phyllis McMullen was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on New Year's Eve in 1947, to Eldred and Anna Mae (Dilts) McMullen. She graduated from Underwood High School, Kearney State College, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Phyllis lovingly served as a Speech Pathologist to hundreds of children through many years in the schools, cherishing each as she helped them find their voices. Phyllis was a gifted writer with poems that warmed the heart. She was also sought after for her beautiful penmanship. Phyllis passed away on November 24, 2021, and was preceded in death by her parents; her nephew, Eric Green, and many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her sisters, Janet Beitz, Carol DeLong and Martha Green; and brother, Douglas (Wendy) McMullen. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly; aunts Shirley McDonald, Eileen Martin and Ruth Dilts, many cousins, and a multitude of friends. A memorial is being established in Phyllis's honor that will benefit the special needs students at Tri-Center Community School District. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home in Council Bluffs on Friday, December 31, with visitation at 10a.m,, memorial service at 11a.m., and a luncheon immediately following the service. The family respectfully requests that all in attendance, please wear a mask.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
31
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thanks to her for many years of speech services to my children. She was a very gifted lady. She will be missed.
Jill Fischer
Other
January 4, 2022
I admired Phyllis for the strength she had these last years. We attended school together in Underwood til 8th grade and my family moved away, but friendship remained. Phyllis ended up at Tri Center where my children and grandchildren attended so I would run into her there and it was always great fun to catch up. Luckily we did get to lunch together with other Underwood Classmates after we retired. I will miss you, Phyllis, but am happy you are well in Heaven rejoicing. Till we meet again....
Sharon Siebels
Friend
December 27, 2021
