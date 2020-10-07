Phyllis Nadine Hatcher, age 80, died in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on October 3, 2020. Phyllis was born to the late George and Julia Coffin on November 11, 1939, in Shelbyville, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Hatcher; and siblings Alan Coffin, Susan Camp, and James Coffin. She is survived by her sons Mike (Cheryl) Wilhite and Johnny Hatcher. Memorials may be directed to the Midlands Humane Society. There will be no services held.