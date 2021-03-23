Menu
Phyllis Sales
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Phyllis D. Sales age 69, passed away March 20th, 2021 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Phyllis was born, June 19, 1951 in Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the Class of 1969. She was united in marriage to Rex Allen Sales and together spent 51 years together. Phyllis was a Lab Technician for MJ Optical and a member of the Eagles Club. She is preceded in death by her fathers Douglas and Frederick Hathaway Sr; mother Pauline Hathaway, husband Rex Sales 9-30-2019. Survivors include daughter Angie Sales, son-in-law Damian Henry, son Shawn Sales, grandchildren, Alanna, Jordan, Brandon, Devon, Thomas and Jayden Sales, brothers Edward (Stephanie) Hathaway, William (Barb) Hathaway, Michael (Chris) Hathaway Sr; Frederick Hathaway Jr; sisters Virginia, Sandra, Brenda (Phil) and Teresa Hathaway, nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services Thursday 10 a.m., all at funeral home. Interment Hazel Dell Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Eagles Club.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
thoughts and prayers for the family. you will be missed. Rip Phyllis
Jeff HIcks
March 25, 2021
So sorry for your loss Stephanie and Elisha Hathaway.
Terri Gardner
March 24, 2021
I went to school with Phyllis for many years. She was a sweet and caring person. Prayers for her family.
Ruth McIntosh Tibbles
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of her passing. You are all in my prayers. She was an incredible and kind lady. I believe she was the matriarch, of her family when her mother passed. She was a Mother to all.
Lee Moore
March 23, 2021
