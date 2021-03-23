Phyllis D. Sales age 69, passed away March 20th, 2021 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Phyllis was born, June 19, 1951 in Council Bluffs and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School with the Class of 1969. She was united in marriage to Rex Allen Sales and together spent 51 years together. Phyllis was a Lab Technician for MJ Optical and a member of the Eagles Club. She is preceded in death by her fathers Douglas and Frederick Hathaway Sr; mother Pauline Hathaway, husband Rex Sales 9-30-2019. Survivors include daughter Angie Sales, son-in-law Damian Henry, son Shawn Sales, grandchildren, Alanna, Jordan, Brandon, Devon, Thomas and Jayden Sales, brothers Edward (Stephanie) Hathaway, William (Barb) Hathaway, Michael (Chris) Hathaway Sr; Frederick Hathaway Jr; sisters Virginia, Sandra, Brenda (Phil) and Teresa Hathaway, nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services Thursday 10 a.m., all at funeral home. Interment Hazel Dell Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Eagles Club.