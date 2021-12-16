Randall Lynn Christiansen, 67, passed away December 11, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Home. He was born May 14, 1954, in Council Bluffs. His parents were Charles and Wanda (Handlen) Christiansen. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1972; Graceland University in 1976 (BA); United Theological Seminary in 1982 (MA) and California Institute of Integral Studies in 2014 (MA) with a dissertation short of attaining a PhD in philosophy. He had been employed at Medtronics; Patricia Stevens College and First Data Resources. He was preceded in death by his biological father, Clifford Peterson; his adoptive father, Charles Christiansen; and nephew, Jay Matheny. Surviving him are his mother, Wanda; three sisters, Tamera (Greg) Gordon, Lori (Brad) Evers, Dawn (Lee) Vlcek; three brothers, Gary Christiansen, Charles Peterson and Kip Peterson; beloved aunt, Wilma Handlen; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, December 18th, at Riverside Community of Christ, 29th and Ave. G, Council Bluffs, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., and service starting at 11 a.m. A private family burial at Hazel Dell Cemetery will be held later. A luncheon will be served at the church's fellowship hall following the service. Memorials may be directed by the family.