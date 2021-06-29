Randy J. Little, age 60, passed away at his home in Battle Creek, Iowa. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Little and Shirley (Wheat) Shriver; brothers, Glendon Little, Christopher Shriver and Michael Shriver; stepfather, Bernard Shriver. Randy is survived by his daughter, Randee Marie Little; siblings, Shirrie Jones (Rick), Brenda Stout and Lorrie Reddish (John); 2 grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service is at 11 a.m., on Wednesday June 30, 2021, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery.