Randy Little
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Randy J. Little, age 60, passed away at his home in Battle Creek, Iowa. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Little and Shirley (Wheat) Shriver; brothers, Glendon Little, Christopher Shriver and Michael Shriver; stepfather, Bernard Shriver. Randy is survived by his daughter, Randee Marie Little; siblings, Shirrie Jones (Rick), Brenda Stout and Lorrie Reddish (John); 2 grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service is at 11 a.m., on Wednesday June 30, 2021, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service. Interment is in Ridgewood Cemetery.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
