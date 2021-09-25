Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond Larsen
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Raymond A. Larsen June 26, 1933 September 21, 2021 Omaha - Preceded in death by wife Jerrianne. Survived by daughters Kim (Jim) Pulverenti, Stephanie (Jeff) Pulverenti, grandsons Matt (Lindsey), Andy (Lindsey), Erik (Shelby), Joey (Steph), Tim (Emily), Scott (Cari), JP (Cathern), 11 great grandchildren, many family and friends. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Monday Sepetember 27, 2021 at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to NE Humane Society or Children's Hospital. www. RoederMortuary.com

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Resting Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
Dale and Toni Larsen
September 26, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results