Raymond A. Larsen June 26, 1933 September 21, 2021 Omaha - Preceded in death by wife Jerrianne. Survived by daughters Kim (Jim) Pulverenti, Stephanie (Jeff) Pulverenti, grandsons Matt (Lindsey), Andy (Lindsey), Erik (Shelby), Joey (Steph), Tim (Emily), Scott (Cari), JP (Cathern), 11 great grandchildren, many family and friends. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Monday Sepetember 27, 2021 at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to NE Humane Society or Children's Hospital. www. RoederMortuary.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 25, 2021.