Raymond N. Kenkel, age 98, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 1, 2020 in Marshalltown, Iowa. Ray was born in Earling, Iowa to the late Theodore and Clara (Eckermann) Kenkel. He graduated from Sts. Peter & Paul High School, Defiance, Iowa in 1938 at the age of 16. Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942-1943. He married Evelyn Thraen on September 27, 1948 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Harlan, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, Thomas, Linda, and Mary. Ray was a farmer and cattle feeder and also owned and operated Manawa Implement & Service in Council Bluffs from 1964-1994. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was an avid fisherman. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Kenkel in 2012; siblings, Mark, Marie, Velma, Theresa and Clarice. Ray is survived by his son, Tom (Gail) Kenkel of Council Bluffs; daughters, Linda (Jeff) Garrett of Libertyville, Illinois, Mary (Craig) Pfantz of State Center, Iowa; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Joe (Alice) Kenkel of West Point, Nebraska, Ted Kenkel of Council Bluffs; sisters, Leona (Joe) Moran of Crescent, Iowa, Joann Kuehnold of Denison, Iowa; many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside and burial will be held Friday in the Harlan, Iowa Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Catholic Church.