Regene Claire Ross
Regene Claire Ross passed away on October 1, 2020 in Naples, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlyn and Zeda (Carlsen) Ross of Underwood, Iowa. She is survived by her companion, Harold B. Devlin of Naples, Fla.; sister, Marlene (Glen) Thomas of Crossville, Tenn.; brothers, Reggie (Phyllis) Ross of Ankeny, Iowa, Mark (Ellen) Ross of Underwood, Iowa, and Gregory (Rhonda) Ross of Minden, Iowa; along with 10 nieces and nephews; and 17 grand-nieces and nephews. A more detailed obituary may be read at: Legacy Options Funeral and Cremation Services, Naples, Fla.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 11, 2020.
Heartfelt condolences from my family on your loss. My Father, (Phil Spencer), always speaks highly of all our Ross relations. May God bring you comforting peace.
Amy Spencer
October 11, 2020