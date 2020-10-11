Regene Claire Ross passed away on October 1, 2020 in Naples, Fla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merlyn and Zeda (Carlsen) Ross of Underwood, Iowa. She is survived by her companion, Harold B. Devlin of Naples, Fla.; sister, Marlene (Glen) Thomas of Crossville, Tenn.; brothers, Reggie (Phyllis) Ross of Ankeny, Iowa, Mark (Ellen) Ross of Underwood, Iowa, and Gregory (Rhonda) Ross of Minden, Iowa; along with 10 nieces and nephews; and 17 grand-nieces and nephews. A more detailed obituary may be read at: Legacy Options Funeral and Cremation Services, Naples, Fla.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 11, 2020.