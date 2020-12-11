You guys all know how much she meant to us and we know how much she meant to her too. I think I broke her heart when we moved. Every summer she'd call and tell me when do I get my visitation rights. She'd take him for a couple weeks and spoil him rotten. To this day everytime we talked she'd ask so when you moving back to Council Bluffs. Dear God I hope she knew how much we loved her. We definitely gained another angel to watch over us. I'm so glad God led me to her when I was so scared trying to find someone I could trust with my son.

Mona Bailey December 11, 2020