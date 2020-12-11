Renee Lynn Rea, age 51, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 8, 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Renee was born June 6, 1969 in Council Bluffs to the late Vernon and Sally (Wahl) Kohrell. She was the owner of Nay-Nay's Daycare in Council Bluffs. In addition to her parents, Renee was preceded in death by her sister, Julie I. Hunt in 2017. Renee leaves to mourn her fiance', Scott Hannan; sister, Theresa (Mark) Belt all of Council Bluffs; brothers, Michael (Tami) Kohrell of Papillion, Nebraska, Dennis Kohrell of Council Bluffs; niece, Ashley (Chris) Hein; nephews, Blake (Felicia) Hunt, Branden (Patrick) Hunt; brother-in-law, Mark Hunt of Council Bluffs; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and all of her daycare kids. Visitation with the family, Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A private graveside service will be held on Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 11, 2020.