Renee Lynn Rea
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Renee Lynn Rea, age 51, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 8, 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Renee was born June 6, 1969 in Council Bluffs to the late Vernon and Sally (Wahl) Kohrell. She was the owner of Nay-Nay's Daycare in Council Bluffs. In addition to her parents, Renee was preceded in death by her sister, Julie I. Hunt in 2017. Renee leaves to mourn her fiance', Scott Hannan; sister, Theresa (Mark) Belt all of Council Bluffs; brothers, Michael (Tami) Kohrell of Papillion, Nebraska, Dennis Kohrell of Council Bluffs; niece, Ashley (Chris) Hein; nephews, Blake (Felicia) Hunt, Branden (Patrick) Hunt; brother-in-law, Mark Hunt of Council Bluffs; aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and all of her daycare kids. Visitation with the family, Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. A private graveside service will be held on Monday in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Graveside service
Memorial Park Cemetery
IA
Dec
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You guys all know how much she meant to us and we know how much she meant to her too. I think I broke her heart when we moved. Every summer she'd call and tell me when do I get my visitation rights. She'd take him for a couple weeks and spoil him rotten. To this day everytime we talked she'd ask so when you moving back to Council Bluffs. Dear God I hope she knew how much we loved her. We definitely gained another angel to watch over us. I'm so glad God led me to her when I was so scared trying to find someone I could trust with my son.
Mona Bailey
December 11, 2020
Dawn Larsen
December 11, 2020
Renee will be greatly missed. She was our grandsons Colin and Remington´s babysitter and friend. The love and care she gave my grandsons will always be remembered. (From the chickens and the special breakfast, we thank you ). Our family is so sorry for your loss.
Tony and Dawn Larsen
December 11, 2020
