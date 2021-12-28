Reta M. Sharp, age 87 years. Reta was born September 17, 1934, to the late Glen and Florence Pool in Papillion NE. Reta was married in 1957 to Robert "Bruce" Sharp. Then Reta and Bruce started their lives together on their farm in McClelland IA, raising a family. Reta was very active in 4H, Girl Scouts and her community. Reta resided on the farm until earlier this year. Reta is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bruce" Sharp, son, Gene Sharp. She is survived by children, Linda (Bill) Bernett, Lana (Chuck) Cullen, Sharon Marie (Tom) Larsen, Brian Sharp; grandchildren, Staci Miller, Josh Mitchell, LaVonne Anderson, Timmy "TJ" Anderson, Aly Bolduc; great grandchildren, Rose Savage, Makenzie Miller, Desiree Bernett, Colton Rausch, Dalton Rausch, Eliana Bolduc, Lizabeth Lyons; great great grandchildren, Tova Savage, Nikolai DeJohn. Services Thursday 2 p.m. at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Hardin Township Cemetery. Memorials to the McClelland Fire Department.