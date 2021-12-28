Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reta Sharp
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Reta M. Sharp, age 87 years. Reta was born September 17, 1934, to the late Glen and Florence Pool in Papillion NE. Reta was married in 1957 to Robert "Bruce" Sharp. Then Reta and Bruce started their lives together on their farm in McClelland IA, raising a family. Reta was very active in 4H, Girl Scouts and her community. Reta resided on the farm until earlier this year. Reta is preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bruce" Sharp, son, Gene Sharp. She is survived by children, Linda (Bill) Bernett, Lana (Chuck) Cullen, Sharon Marie (Tom) Larsen, Brian Sharp; grandchildren, Staci Miller, Josh Mitchell, LaVonne Anderson, Timmy "TJ" Anderson, Aly Bolduc; great grandchildren, Rose Savage, Makenzie Miller, Desiree Bernett, Colton Rausch, Dalton Rausch, Eliana Bolduc, Lizabeth Lyons; great great grandchildren, Tova Savage, Nikolai DeJohn. Services Thursday 2 p.m. at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Hardin Township Cemetery. Memorials to the McClelland Fire Department.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Service
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.