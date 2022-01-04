Rhoda Ann Sigler, age 86 years, born March 29, 1935, to Lawrence and Eleanore (Wood) Frownfelter, passed away peacefully, at her home, of Alzheimer's, December 30, 2021. Rhoda was married to Gerald "Red" Sigler, May 3, 1953, in Bagley, Iowa. They spent their whole married life in the Bayard, Coon Rapids area. Her working years consisted of being a line worker at a manufacturing plant, a nurse's aide in a nursing home, in-home caregiver to the elderly and being a foster parent. Rhoda loved gardening, growing and canning her tomatoes. Many family members were blessed to receive one of her many beautiful quilts that she made until arthritis made it too painful. She loved going out to eat with co-workers and other friends. Rhoda was a very active member of the Bayard Church of Christ. She continued living in Bayard after the death of her husband in 2006. In October 2011, she moved to Council Bluffs to be near her children. She lived independently at Camelot Village until a major fall caused her to go to the Northcrest Living Center. The last four years she lived with her daughter. Even though Rhoda lived in Council Bluffs for 11 years, her heart was always at the little town of Bayard. She has always missed her friends and church family at the Church of Christ. Rhoda is preceded in death, along with her parents and husband, by her son, Gerald "Butch" Sigler, Jr.; daughter, Peggy Banderas; brothers, Forrest and Michael Frownfelter; sister, Linda Corfield. She is survived by daughter, Sheila (Mike) Melanson; son, James (Jeri) Sigler; grandchildren, Alisa Brooks, Marcos Gonzalez, Jose Banderas, Emelia Banderas, Penny Sigler, Brian Sigler; 20 great-grand-children. Private family services.