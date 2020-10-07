Richard Carl Schmidt, age 87, passed away October 2, 2020, at his residence. Richard was born January 3, 1933, in Casey IA., to the late William and Nellie (Larson) Schmidt. He was a graduate of Casey High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army with SCARWAF (Special Category Army With Air Force) during the Korean Conflict, discharging as a Corporal. Richard worked many years as a truck driver , and he also operated his own construction company building terraces throughout Pottawat- tamie County. He was a member of the Hancock American Legion. Richard loved spending time with family and friends. He also truly enjoyed working with and showing horses and ponies, country music, art and wood working. Richard was past president of Arrowhead Appaloosa Association, Area 6 Shetland Pony Club, Iowa Horse Show Association and Epworth United Methodist Church. He and wife Kathy were married in 1992. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant brother Daryl Dean; brother Norwin; sons-in-law Dave Rodger and Jim Skudler. Survivors include his wife Kathy, of Council Bluffs; daughters Marilyn Rodger, Connie (Roger) Haines, Karla (Joey) Keener, all of Oakland IA.; his five grandchildren and spouses, Shaun (Sara) Skudler, Jacob Haines, Taylor (John) Cody, Dustin Skudler, Allyson Keener; his three great-grandchildren, Sofia and Sawyer Skudler and Cayne Cody; sisters Joyce (Ira) Stark, of Des Moines, IA., Martha (Morris) Potter, of Hoquiam, WA.; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family Friday 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial service Saturday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military rites by the American Legion. A luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill reception Center. Family will direct memorials. Memorial service will be live streamed.